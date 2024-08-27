Lisburn road closed following traffic collision
Motorists in Lisburn are being warned of a road closure due to a traffic collision.
Police said the Old Ballynahinch Road is closed in both directions.
They are urging road users to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
