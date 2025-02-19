Lisburn: road closed following two-vehicle collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Feb 2025, 14:13 BST

The Saintfield Road, Lisburn is currently closed in the direction of Ballynahinch following a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Police have asked road-users to use alternative routes.

Related topics:LisburnPolice

