Lisburn road closed following two-vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised that Sheepwalk Road, Lisburn is currently closed following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday evening.
Police confirmed a number of diversions are in place and urged road-users to seek alternative routes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.