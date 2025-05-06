Lisburn road closed following two-vehicle collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th May 2025, 18:01 BST
Motorists are advised that Sheepwalk Road, Lisburn is currently closed following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Tuesday evening.

Police confirmed a number of diversions are in place and urged road-users to seek alternative routes.

