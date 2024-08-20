Lisburn: road closed in both directions following gas leak
The Ballinderry Road in Lisburn is closed in both directions between Enterprise Court and Ballycreen Drive due to a gas leak in the area.
Police are advising road users that diversions are in place and delays are expected.
