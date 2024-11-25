Lisburn: road closed in both directions following traffic collision
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Moira Road, Lisburn.
Police have confirmed the road is closed in both directions close to the junction with Ballinderry Road.
Road users are asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.
