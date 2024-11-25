Lisburn: road closed in both directions following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Nov 2024, 17:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the Moira Road, Lisburn.

Police have confirmed the road is closed in both directions close to the junction with Ballinderry Road.

Road users are asked to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.

Related topics:LisburnPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice