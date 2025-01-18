Lisburn: roads reopen after earlier traffic collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the Moira Road, Lisburn, has now fully reopened to road users.
Both the Moira Road and Longstone Road had been closed to motorists following a traffic collision on Saturday (January 18) evening with diversions in place.
