Lisburn: roads reopen after earlier traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jan 2025, 20:11 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 08:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Moira Road, Lisburn, has now fully reopened to road users.

Both the Moira Road and Longstone Road had been closed to motorists following a traffic collision on Saturday (January 18) evening with diversions in place.

Related topics:Lisburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice