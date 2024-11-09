Lisburn: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Magherageery Road, Royal Hillsborough
From A1 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn to Junction 8 Blaris eastbound roundabout (Park & Ride).
Alternating lanes 1 and 2 closure is required for routine maintenance - gully cleaning /sweeping /grass cutting.
Closure to operate: Overnight only.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
Work being carried out by DFI Roads - PPP Unit.
Estimated delay: up to five minutes.
Barnfield Road, Lisburn
Road closure Derriaghy Road to 23 Barnfield Road for carriageway and footway resurfacing works until Friday, November 15.
Closure to operate daily, with diversion to operate and delays expected.
Alternative route via: Derriaghy Road, Pond Park Road, Lady Wallace Avenue, Pont Oark Road East, Braithwaites Road, Mullaghglass Road, Barnfield Road.
Work being carried out by DFI.
Estimated delay: more than 15 minutes.
Park Lane, Royal Hillsborough
Road closure from Dromore Road to Park Street for new building site.
Closure to operate ontinuously, with a diversion to operate and delays expected.
Alternative route via The Square, Dromore Road, Park Street and Park Lane.
Estimated delay: up to five minutes.
McKinstry Road, Derriaghy
From Wilmar Road /McKinstry Road Junction to Stewartstown Road / McKinstry Road junction
Lane closure required for road widening - junction improvement works.
The closure is to operate continuously and a traffic control will operate, with delays expected.
Work is being carried out by DFI Roads.
Estimated delay: up to five minutes.
