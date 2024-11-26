Lisburn: stretch of Old Ballynahinch Road closed after traffic collision
Motorists are advised the Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn, is closed at its junction with Saintfield Road due to a collision on Tuesday (November 26) evening.
Police are urging drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.
