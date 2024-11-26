Lisburn: stretch of Old Ballynahinch Road closed after traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Nov 2024, 18:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are advised the Old Ballynahinch Road, Lisburn, is closed at its junction with Saintfield Road due to a collision on Tuesday (November 26) evening.

Police are urging drivers to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Related topics:LisburnPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice