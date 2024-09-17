Lisburn: traffic collision leading to delays on stretch of Moira Road
Lisburn area motorists are advised of delays on the A3 Moira Road between Knockmore Road and the Halftown Road.
Traffwatch NI say the delays follow reports of a road traffic collision in the area (5:50pm).
