Lisnevenagh Road: one person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision near Antrim
One person was taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the Lisnevenagh Road near Antrim on Friday evening.
Police attended the scene of the three-vehicle crash shortly after 6pm.
Diversions were put in place at the Fernisky Road.
A PSNI spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to hospital.
