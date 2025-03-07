Lisnevenagh Road: one person taken to hospital following three-vehicle collision near Antrim

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 14:46 BST

One person was taken to hospital following a traffic collision on the Lisnevenagh Road near Antrim on Friday evening.

Police attended the scene of the three-vehicle crash shortly after 6pm.

Diversions were put in place at the Fernisky Road.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed one person was taken to hospital.

