In Co Antrim, a tree is reported to be blocking the Burnside Road in Dunadry. Extra care is advised until this is checked out and cleared.

At Enniskillen, the Stragowna Road, Kinawley just outside the 30 mph limit road, has been fully fully obstructed by a fallen tree.

The Windyhill Road between Coleraine Limavady, where a tree had fallen tree earlier, has now been cleared.