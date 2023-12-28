List of Northern Ireland roads closed due to flooding and fallen trees
Motorists have been warned of road closures and travel disruption across Northern Ireland due to wind and rain.
Trafficwatch NI reported problems on the following, with information updated at 9.45am on Thursday.
- Newry - Upper Damolly Road: closed to fallen tree hanging on BT line.
- Augher – Favour Royal Road: - closed due to flooding.
- Lisburn - Blaris Road has been closed at both ends due to flooding.
- Larne - Coast Road is closed between 79 - 418 due to a land slippage. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey until cleared.
- Newtownabbey: Doagh Road is currently closed between the Old Carrick Road and Carmoney Road North due to flooding.