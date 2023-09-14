Long delays after M2 vehicle fire
Motorists are being advised of long delays on the M2 northbound following an earlier vehicle fire in the Sandyknowes area.
The M2 motorway off-slip at Sandyknowes (junction four) was closed earlier this afternoon (Thursday) due to a vehicle on fire.
Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There are delays on the hill section of the M2 northbound at Bellevue back to Yorkgate Rail Halt.
"These are knock-on delays from an earlier car fire up at Junction 4 Sandyknowes that has now been cleared.”