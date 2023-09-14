Register
Long delays after M2 vehicle fire

Motorists are being advised of long delays on the M2 northbound following an earlier vehicle fire in the Sandyknowes area.
By Russell Keers
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:47 BST
The M2 motorway off-slip at Sandyknowes (junction four) was closed earlier this afternoon (Thursday) due to a vehicle on fire.

Providing an update, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “There are delays on the hill section of the M2 northbound at Bellevue back to Yorkgate Rail Halt.

"These are knock-on delays from an earlier car fire up at Junction 4 Sandyknowes that has now been cleared.”