Loughbrickland traffic arrangements issued ahead of Twelfth demonstration

Road users have been warned of traffic disruption in Loughbrickland on Wednesday due to Twelfth parades.

The village is the venue for one of this year’s parades, led by the host District, Loughbrickland No.10.

Police say Loughbrickland will be closed to all through traffic from 10am, with the parade scheduled to move off from Legananny Road at 12pm and finish at approximately 6pm.

All A1 exits into the village will be closed.

Southbound traffic should exit at Loughends Road junction or Banbridge junction for Rathfriland traffic.

Northbound traffic should exit at the Boulevard exit.

For traffic travelling from Scarva, diversions will be at Lisnagade and Coolnacran Roads.

Meanwhile, for those travelling from Rathfriland, diversions will be at Grovehill Road / Ballynanny Road junction.

Parking is located on Banbridge Road and Grovehill Road. Spectator traffic should enter via Loughends Road and Grovehill Road.

