Lurgan: Church Place currently closed following traffic collision
Motorists are advised Church Place in Lurgan is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision on Thursday (May 29) afternoon.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.
There are no further details at this stage.
