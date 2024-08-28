Lurgan: Motorists urged to take extra care due to traffic lights fault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users are being warned that the traffic lights are out of action at a busy junction in Lurgan.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 7,45am on Wednesday that all the lights are out at Sloan Street / Union Street / Tandragee Road / Russell Drive, near the hospital.

The fault has been actioned for repair and until then road users are urged to approach with extra care and be prepared to stop and give way.