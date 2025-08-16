Lurgan Pride: road users warned to expect delays during parade
Road users are advised to expect delays in Lurgan on Saturday (August 16) due to the Pride parade taking place between 1.00pm and 2.00pm.
The parade will begin from a car park in Castle Lane, before moving onto Market Street and High Street. It will move back along Market Street to Windsor Avenue before concluding at the park gates.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Officers will be on the ground to accommodate the flow of traffic and to assist with diversions.
"However, to avoid potential delays if you do not plan on attending, please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”