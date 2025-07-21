Lurgan road users warned of danger at busy junction
Motorists in Lurgan are being warned of potential danger at a busy junction.
Trafficwatch NI reported just before 6am on Monday that the traffic signals at the junction of Francis Street, Edward Street and Sloan Street are out of action.
Drivers are advised to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired.
