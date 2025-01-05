Lurgan: road-users warned of traffic signal dangers
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists and pedestrians are being warned of problems with traffic signs in Lurgan on Sunday morning.
Trafficwatch NI reported just before 9.30am that the pedestrian crossing signals on Francis Street at Silverwood Drive are currently all out.
Road users are urged to approach the area with caution until engineers can attend and resolve the issue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.