Lurgan traffic congestion following lorry breakdown on busy roundabout
Motorists are being warned of heavy traffic congestion in the Lurgan area.
Trafficwatch NI reported shortly before 4,30pm on Friday that there is a broken-down lorry on the Gilford Road / Banbridge Road roundabout.
Road-users are advised there is currently no access to Lurgan for traffic coming from the Banbridge and Moira direction.