Lurgan traffic congestion following lorry breakdown on busy roundabout

Motorists are being warned of heavy traffic congestion in the Lurgan area.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:50 GMT
Trafficwatch NI reported shortly before 4,30pm on Friday that there is a broken-down lorry on the Gilford Road / Banbridge Road roundabout.

Road-users are advised there is currently no access to Lurgan for traffic coming from the Banbridge and Moira direction.

