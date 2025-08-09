Lurgan: traffic delays in Lough Road area after collision

Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:12 BST
Road users are advised of delays in the Lough Road area of Lurgan following a road traffic collision on Saturday (August 9).

In a statement the PSNI said: “The road is passable with care but please exercise caution and seek alternative routes where possible.”

There are no further details at this stage

