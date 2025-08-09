Lurgan: traffic delays in Lough Road area after collision
Road users are advised of delays in the Lough Road area of Lurgan following a road traffic collision on Saturday (August 9).
In a statement the PSNI said: “The road is passable with care but please exercise caution and seek alternative routes where possible.”
There are no further details at this stage
