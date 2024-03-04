Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan was closed in both directions for a time following the crash close to the junction with the Cornakinnegar Road.

Police received a report of the two-vehicle collision shortly before 8am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers responded, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and one woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 223 of 4/3/24.”