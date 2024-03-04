Lurgan: woman taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in a traffic collision in Lurgan on Monday morning, police have said.
The Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan was closed in both directions for a time following the crash close to the junction with the Cornakinnegar Road.
Police received a report of the two-vehicle collision shortly before 8am.
"Officers responded, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and one woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.
"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 223 of 4/3/24.”
The road has since reopened.