M1 and A1 road-users warned of skid danger following oil spill
Motorists are being warned of a skid risk on the M1 motorway due to an oil spill.
Trafficwatch NI said at 10am on Friday that police were reporting a spill extending from J7 Sprucefield as far as the Applegreen Services on the A1 southbound.
They are urging road-users to slow down and take extra care if in this area while the spillage is treated.
