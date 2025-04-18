M1 and A1 road-users warned of skid danger following oil spill

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
Motorists are being warned of a skid risk on the M1 motorway due to an oil spill.

Trafficwatch NI said at 10am on Friday that police were reporting a spill extending from J7 Sprucefield as far as the Applegreen Services on the A1 southbound.

They are urging road-users to slow down and take extra care if in this area while the spillage is treated.

