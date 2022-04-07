Loading...

M1 crash: Motorway cleared after incident between Lurgan and Lisburn

A crash on the M1 between Lurgan and Lisburn this morning led to some traffic delays.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:59 am

It is understood a van with a trailer may have jack-knifed near the Moira slip road city bound.

It appears the vehicles went over the barrier and into a hedge.

The PSNI and NI Ambulance were tasked to the scene. The area is now cleared.

The roads remained closed for some time but have now reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 Eastbound, Moira Junction, Antrim at 10.45am this morning, Thursday April 7th.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

One man said: “Just witnessed a bad accident on the M1 just before the Moira turn off.

“Van and trailer jackknifed and ended up going over the barrier into a hedge.

“Anyone heading that direction expect delays, it’s literally just happened and police and ambulances bombing down the motorway.”

