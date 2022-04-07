It is understood a van with a trailer may have jack-knifed near the Moira slip road city bound.
It appears the vehicles went over the barrier and into a hedge.
The PSNI and NI Ambulance were tasked to the scene. The area is now cleared.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 Eastbound, Moira Junction, Antrim at 10.45am this morning, Thursday April 7th.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
One man said: “Just witnessed a bad accident on the M1 just before the Moira turn off.
“Van and trailer jackknifed and ended up going over the barrier into a hedge.
“Anyone heading that direction expect delays, it’s literally just happened and police and ambulances bombing down the motorway.”
