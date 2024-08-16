M1 delays likely following collision at Blacks Road junction
Motorists are warned of traffic delays on the M1 following a collision on Friday morning.
Police said emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, at the eastbound carriageway at the junction of Blacks Road.
Road-users are urged to avoid the area and to seek alternative routes.
