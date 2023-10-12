M1 delays near Sprucefield following two-vehicle collision
Motorists travelling towards Belfast are being warned that a section of the M1 motorway is currently blocked following a traffic collision.
The disruption is in the Sprucefield area.
Trafficwatch NI reported: “There is a traffic collision on Lane 2 city-bound just past Sprucefield Junction 7. Motorist are advised to slow down on approach and pass with caution.”
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the M1, east bound is currently blocked near the junction with Lisburn, following a two vehicle road traffic collision this morning, Thursday, October 12.
“Please seek alternate routes for your journey.”