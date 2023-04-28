Register
M1, M2 and Westlink traffic disruption due to traffic light fault

Motorists are being warned of significant traffic disruption on the M1, M2 and Westlink in Belfast this morning (Friday, April 28) and to avoid the area if possible.

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:36 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 07:47 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of a traffic light fault affecting the junction of Westlink to M3, and Nelson Street to M2 offslip. Officers are assisting with traffic management; however this is likely to cause significant disruption.

"Please seek an alternative route if possible, or allow additional time for your journey.”

The Department for Infrastructure said: “Both Nelson Street exiting the M2 and York Link coming from the A12 Westlink are down to a single lane to allow for temporary traffic control to take place. Expect long delays on the M1, M2 and A12 Westlink as a result.

Police officers are assisting with traffic management at the junction of the Westlink to M3, and Nelson Street to M2 offslip.
