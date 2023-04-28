Motorists are being warned of significant traffic disruption on the M1, M2 and Westlink in Belfast this morning (Friday, April 28) and to avoid the area if possible.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of a traffic light fault affecting the junction of Westlink to M3, and Nelson Street to M2 offslip. Officers are assisting with traffic management; however this is likely to cause significant disruption.

"Please seek an alternative route if possible, or allow additional time for your journey.”

The Department for Infrastructure said: “Both Nelson Street exiting the M2 and York Link coming from the A12 Westlink are down to a single lane to allow for temporary traffic control to take place. Expect long delays on the M1, M2 and A12 Westlink as a result.