M1 motorists warned of lane closure due to broken down lorry

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:30 BST
Road-users are warned the M1 motorway country-bound is currently down to one lane at Dunmurry.

Police advised the lane closure is from junction 2 until junction 3 due to a broken down lorry.

They urged motorists to approach the area with caution.

