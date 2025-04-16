M1 motorists warned of lane closure due to broken down lorry
Road-users are warned the M1 motorway country-bound is currently down to one lane at Dunmurry.
Police advised the lane closure is from junction 2 until junction 3 due to a broken down lorry.
They urged motorists to approach the area with caution.
