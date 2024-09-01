M1 motorway closed near Portadown following collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Sep 2024, 22:02 BST
A stretch of the M1 motorway is currently closed near Portadown due to a two-vehicle collision.

The eastbound carriageway, between between junctions 10 and 11 is closed.

Police are asking motorists to seek alternative routes.

