M1 motorway closure on Sunday, here are the diversion details
A section of the M1 motorway will be closed on Sunday, March 10 to allow tree felling work to take place.
The M1 eastbound stretch will be closed from J9 Moira to J8 Blaris between 7am and 12 noon.
After this there will be a lane closure in operation from 12 noon to 5pm.
Motorists are advised of a diversion route for the total closure period, as follows: (A3) Lisburn Road, (A3) Moira Road, (A3) Longstone Street, (A3) Governor's Road, (A1) Hillsborough Road, (A101) Magherageery Road, and Junction 8 Blaris.