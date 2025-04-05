M1 motorway lane closure following traffic collision
Motorists are being warned of a lane closure on the M1 following a traffic collision.
Trafficwatch NI reported just before 6pm on Saturday that the inner lane of the M1 southbound – just past the Lisburn services – has been closed.
Motorists are advised to slow down and pass the area with caution.
