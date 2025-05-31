Motorists are being advised of an overnight lane closure on the M1 tonight.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway’s eastbound lane will be closed between Junction 10 (Lurgan) and Junction 9 (Moira) from 700m before Tullyloob Railway Bridge to 200m after Tullyloob Railway Bridge, commencing at 11pm on Saturday, May 31 until 8am on Sunday, June 1.

The closure is to facilitate structural repair work to Tullyloob Railway Bridge.

Motorists are asked to leave additional time for their journeys.