M1 motorway lane closure to facilitate allow work on bridge to take place
Motorists are being advised of an overnight lane closure on the M1 tonight.
The motorway’s eastbound lane will be closed between Junction 10 (Lurgan) and Junction 9 (Moira) from 700m before Tullyloob Railway Bridge to 200m after Tullyloob Railway Bridge, commencing at 11pm on Saturday, May 31 until 8am on Sunday, June 1.
The closure is to facilitate structural repair work to Tullyloob Railway Bridge.
Motorists are asked to leave additional time for their journeys.
