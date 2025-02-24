M1 motorway traffic collision: one person taken to hospital
One person was taken to hospital following a traffic crash on the M1 on Monday morning which resulted in a section of the motorway being closed.
The one-vehicle collision was reported to police at 8.30am.
The eastbound carriageway just beyond the Moira junction was closed to traffic between lanes eight and nine.
The road re-opened at around 11.30am.
