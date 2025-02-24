M1 motorway traffic collision: one person taken to hospital

By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

One person was taken to hospital following a traffic crash on the M1 on Monday morning which resulted in a section of the motorway being closed.

The one-vehicle collision was reported to police at 8.30am.

The eastbound carriageway just beyond the Moira junction was closed to traffic between lanes eight and nine.

The road re-opened at around 11.30am.

