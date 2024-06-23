M1 motorway traffic lights out at Broadway off-slip in Belfast
Motorists are warned that the traffic lights at a busy section of the M1 motorway are currently out of action.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 2.22pm on Sunday that the traffic signals on the M1 off-slip to Broadway in Belfast are out.
Motorists are urged to approach the junction with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired. Pedestrians should also exercise caution when crossing the road.
