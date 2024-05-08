M1 on-slip lane 'fully opened' after PSNI dealt with blockage on the road
One lane of a M1 slip road was closed to traffic earlier while large bags of what appeared to be fertiliser were cleared from the road.
Police posted an image of the scene on social media warning: “Police are currently dealing with a shed load blocking lane 2 of the city bound on slip to the M1 at junction 9, Moira.
"Lane 2 is currently blocked and it may be necessary to temporarily shut the off slip in a short while.”
They later thanked the public for their patience, saying the road had been fully reopened.
