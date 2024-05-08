M1 on-slip lane 'fully opened' after PSNI dealt with blockage on the road

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police posted an image of the scene on social media warning: “Police are currently dealing with a shed load blocking lane 2 of the city bound on slip to the M1 at junction 9, Moira.

"Lane 2 is currently blocked and it may be necessary to temporarily shut the off slip in a short while.”

