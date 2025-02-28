Motorists are being advised of a temporary road closure of an on-slip to the M1 motorway near Portadown.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastbound on-slip at the Birches roundabout will be closed from 11pm on Friday, February 28 until 6am on Saturday morning.

The overnight closure is to facilitate emergency carriageway patching work.

The following diversion will be in place:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a temporary road closure to M1 eastbound on-slip at Birches Roundabout on Friday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

M1 junction 12 westbound on-slip, M1 motorway westbound, M1 junction 13 westbound off-slip, B131 Blackisland Road, junction 13 eastbound

on-slip, M1 junction 13 eastbound on-slip, M1 motorway eastbound.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.