M1 on-slip to be closed for emergency repair work
Motorists are being advised of a temporary road closure of an on-slip to the M1 motorway near Portadown.
The eastbound on-slip at the Birches roundabout will be closed from 11pm on Friday, February 28 until 6am on Saturday morning.
The overnight closure is to facilitate emergency carriageway patching work.
The following diversion will be in place:
M1 junction 12 westbound on-slip, M1 motorway westbound, M1 junction 13 westbound off-slip, B131 Blackisland Road, junction 13 eastbound
on-slip, M1 junction 13 eastbound on-slip, M1 motorway eastbound.
Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.