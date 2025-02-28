M1 on-slip to be closed for emergency repair work

By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:39 BST

Motorists are being advised of a temporary road closure of an on-slip to the M1 motorway near Portadown.

The eastbound on-slip at the Birches roundabout will be closed from 11pm on Friday, February 28 until 6am on Saturday morning.

The overnight closure is to facilitate emergency carriageway patching work.

The following diversion will be in place:

There will be a temporary road closure to M1 eastbound on-slip at Birches Roundabout on Friday night. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

M1 junction 12 westbound on-slip, M1 motorway westbound, M1 junction 13 westbound off-slip, B131 Blackisland Road, junction 13 eastbound

on-slip, M1 junction 13 eastbound on-slip, M1 motorway eastbound.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time for their journeys.

