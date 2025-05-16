Motorists are advised the M1 eastbound and westbound near Portadown is currently closed due to an overturned livestock lorry.

Police say the closure is in place from junction 12 at Birches off the Dungannon Road junction and junction 13, known as Beatties junction, near the Black Island Road turn-off.

The Department for Infrastructure is advising the closure is likely to continue until midday on Friday (May 16).

It added: “Motorists should avoid the area and if possible seek an alternative route for their journey.” Update to follow in due course.