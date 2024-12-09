Motorists are advised a section of the M1 motorway may have to closed for a short time overnight Monday (December 9).

Trafficwatch Ni says this would be to allow for the recovery of a vehicle that has left the carriageway.

It follows an earlier road traffic collision M1 west bound between J9 Moira and J10 Lough Road, which was attended by emergency services.

Meanwhile, with temperatures forecast to fall below freezing, additional salting of roads on the scheduled network is planned overnight.

Trafficwatch NI is urging road users to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.