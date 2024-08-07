M1 traffic delays to be expected following collision
Motorists are being warned of delays on the M1 near Lisburn following a traffic collision on Wednesday morning.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.50am that a crash had taken place on the outer lane of the Belfast-bound carriageway after J6 Saintfield Road before the motorway services.
