M1 traffic delays to be expected following collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Aug 2024, 08:13 BST

Motorists are being warned of delays on the M1 near Lisburn following a traffic collision on Wednesday morning.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.50am that a crash had taken place on the outer lane of the Belfast-bound carriageway after J6 Saintfield Road before the motorway services.

