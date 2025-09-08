The M1 motorway has been cleared following a serious road traffic collision on Monday evening, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed.

The westbound section of the motorway had been closed at Junction 12 Birches.

A DfI spokesperson said however, that the motorway will remain closed overnight between Junction 12 and Junction 13 Beatties for scheduled overnight road works. This is due to be completed by 6am on Tuesday morning.