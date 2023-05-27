Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’

M12 closure in Portadown due to ongoing resurfacing work, diversions in place

Motorists are advised of road closures and diversions as resurfacing work continues this weekend on the M12 at Portadown.
By Valerie Martin
Published 27th May 2023, 08:59 BST

A full road closure of the M12 is in operation from Friday evening until 6am on Monday, May 29.

During these times, an alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via: M1 Junction 12 at A4 Dungannon Road, Portadown and M1 junction 10 at A76 Lough Road, Lurgan.

The carriageway resurfacing scheme – over a distance of approximately 0.4 kilometres – started on Monday, May 22 and is expected to be completed by Monday, May 29.

Most Popular
The M12 motorway. Picture: GoogleThe M12 motorway. Picture: Google
The M12 motorway. Picture: Google

The Department for Infrastructure said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

Read More
Westlink major roadworks: advice to motorists on lane closures and diversions

A spokesperson for the Department said: “Completion of the work by May 29 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

Related topics:MotoristsPortadownDepartment for Infrastructure