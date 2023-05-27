M12 closure in Portadown due to ongoing resurfacing work, diversions in place

A full road closure of the M12 is in operation from Friday evening until 6am on Monday, May 29.
During these times, an alternative route will be signed with traffic being diverted via: M1 Junction 12 at A4 Dungannon Road, Portadown and M1 junction 10 at A76 Lough Road, Lurgan.
The carriageway resurfacing scheme – over a distance of approximately 0.4 kilometres – started on Monday, May 22 and is expected to be completed by Monday, May 29.
The Department for Infrastructure said it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public.
Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.
A spokesperson for the Department said: “Completion of the work by May 29 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change.”