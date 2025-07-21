Motorists are being warned the M12 motorway leaving the M1 towards Carn has been closed due to flooding on the carriageway.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes – Junction 10 Lough Road or Junction 12 Birches for access to Craigavon or Portadown.

The M12 is now also heavily congested for traffic leaving Craigavon in the direction of the M1 direction.

It follows a Met Office amber warning for heavy rain with a flooding alert across western parts of Co Armagh, southern parts of Co Antrim including Belfast, along with Co Down.