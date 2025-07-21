M12: update after motorway leaving M1 towards Craigavon is closed for most of Monday due to flooding
An exit of the M1 motorway that had been closed since Monday morning due to flooding has been reopened.
It had been closed for most of the day with drivers forced instead to use Junction 10 Lough Road or Junction 12 Birches.
The carriageway was one of a number of roads closed across Northern Ireland following heavy rain.
The Met Office had put an amber warning in place with a flooding alert across western parts of Co Armagh, southern parts of Co Antrim including Belfast, along with Co Down.
