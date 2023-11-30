Register
M2 Belfast-bound delays following traffic collision

Motorists heading towards Belfast on the M2 are warned of delays on Thursday morning due to an earlier traffic collision.
By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Nov 2023, 08:02 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 08:10 GMT
TrafficwatchNI shared reports of a crash “on the M22 citybound at Junction 1 Dunsilly after the on-slip where it becomes the M2”.

Although it is understood the vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder, motorists heading for Belfast are warned of long delays, especially on the A26 Lisnevenagh Road.

