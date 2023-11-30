M2 Belfast-bound delays following traffic collision
Motorists heading towards Belfast on the M2 are warned of delays on Thursday morning due to an earlier traffic collision.
TrafficwatchNI shared reports of a crash “on the M22 citybound at Junction 1 Dunsilly after the on-slip where it becomes the M2”.
Although it is understood the vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder, motorists heading for Belfast are warned of long delays, especially on the A26 Lisnevenagh Road.