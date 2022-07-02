M2 Belfast: road and lane closures during weekend motorway maintenance

This is the second part of a £300,000 major maintenance scheme on the M2 ‘Hill Section’ which began a few weeks ago. The work is taking place on the northbound carriageway between Junction 2 (Greencastle) and Junction 4 (Sandyknowes) and involves replacement of deeper layers of road pavement.

The Department for Infrastructure says this significant investment will have “long term benefits in restoring the structure of the road to a good condition and will improve the structural capacity of the road and enable it to carry current and future traffic levels”,

To facilitate the works, road and lane closures will be necessary over the weekend.

The Department says it has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

* From 9.00am on Saturday, July 2 until 7.00pm on Saturday, July 2 there will be one lane available on the northbound side

* From 7.00pm on Saturday, July 2 until 10.00am on Sunday, July 3 the road will be fully closed on the northbound side

* From 10.00am on Sunday, July 3 until 7.00pm on Sunday, July 3 there will be one lane available on the northbound side

M2 maintenance work will take place on the northbound 'Hill Section', Picture: Google

* From 7.00pm on Sunday, July 3 until 6.00am on Monday, July 4 the road will be fully closed on the northbound side

* From 11.00pm on Monday, July 4 until 6.00am on Tuesday, July 5 the road will be fully closed on the northbound side

During these periods a diversion route will be signposted from M2 Junction 2 (Greencastle) to M2 Junction 4 (Sandyknowes) and will include M5 Northbound, A2 Shore Road, B513 Station Road, B513 O’Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, and B90 Ballyhenry Road.

Completion of the work by Tuesday, July 5 is subject to favourable weather conditions. The Department says it will keep the public informed of any change. It says all work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.