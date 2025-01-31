M2 citybound reopens after earlier multi-vehicle collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the M2 southbound has fully re-opened after an earlier collision involving multiple vehicles at its Fortwilliam junction.
Police say an update will be provided in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.