M2 closed after ‘serious’ collision near Templepatrick
Motorists are advised that the M2 is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision between Junction 4 and Junction 5.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the M2 is closed southbound at Junction 5 in Templepatrick and northbound at Sandyknowes Roundabout following a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.”
A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attending serious road traffic collision on the M2 city bound between motorway services and the off-slip city bound Junction 4 Sandknowes Roundabout
“Air Ambulance attended on northbound M2 after Junction 4.” (
There are no further details at this time.