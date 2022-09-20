Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

M2 closed after ‘serious’ collision near Templepatrick

Motorists are advised that the M2 is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision between Junction 4 and Junction 5.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 3:23 pm
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:09 pm

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised that the M2 is closed southbound at Junction 5 in Templepatrick and northbound at Sandyknowes Roundabout following a road traffic collision. Diversions are in place and drivers should seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attending serious road traffic collision on the M2 city bound between motorway services and the off-slip city bound Junction 4 Sandknowes Roundabout

“Air Ambulance attended on northbound M2 after Junction 4.” (

Most Popular

Traffic and travel.

Read More

Read More
£4.5m community facility proposed for Rathcoole

There are no further details at this time.

PSNIMotoristsDiversionsDepartment for Infrastructure