Emergency services are currently at the scene of a four-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2.

Motorists are advised that the city-bound lane of the motorway is currently closed between its junctions with Templepatrick and the Sandyknowes Roundabout.

Social media reports are suggesting the incident is near the Applegreen service area with images showing both lanes of the motorway blocked with traffic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed shortly after 10.10pm that diversions are in place and road-users should seek an alternative routes where possible.