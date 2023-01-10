Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

M2 collision: diversions in place after RTC

Motorists are advised that a section of the M2 northbound is closed to traffic following a collision.

By Russell Keers
4 minutes ago

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The M2 northbound is currently closed between Dunsilly and Antrim Area Hospital due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place.”

Read More
£150m Enkalon Business Park redevelopment could deliver over 1,200 jobs
Most Popular
A section of the M2 northbound is closed after the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

PSNI