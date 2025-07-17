Police are warning of traffic disruption in the Dargan Road area and on the M2 southbound, heading into Belfast, due to Stena Line ferry service technical-related problems.

Police say they are currently facilitating vehicles coming off the ferry with motorists urged to seek an alternative route for their journey if possible.

Meanwhile Stena Line is advising of delays and possible cancellations on its Superfast service. In the latest website update on Belfast to Cairnryan sailings, it said: "Due to a technical issue the 1130 sailing has been cancelled.”

Stena's Belfast terminal (stock image). Photo: Pacemaker.

And for those planning to journey in the opposite direction, the company stated: “Please note that the 1530 departure ex Cairnryan today is subject to delay or cancellation. At the moment we are experiencing technical problems with one of our vessels. The Port here is full with traffic that was here for our 1130 departure that was cancelled a short time ago.

"Due to this can we ask all 1530 traffic to not report to port until 1630hrs approx as the next likely departure at the moment will be in the evening. Further updates to follow once we have more information on how engineers are progressing with technical problem. We apologise for obvious inconvenience.”